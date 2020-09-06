one killed, two injured in Birmingham stabbings

Photo: @latestly

London: One man has died and two other people are seriously injured following a “random” series of stabbings in Birmingham city center.

The police in Birmingham, a city in England’s West Midlands region, earlier said there was a major incident after reports surfaced of a number of people injured in stabbings early on Sunday.

“We can confirm that at approximately 12:30 am today [Sunday], we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city center,” West Midlands Police said in a statement.

“A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after and “this has been declared a major incident”, the statement added.

Five others were also injured and a murder investigation has been launched.

One unknown male suspect is being sought but no arrests have been made, Chief Superintendent Steve Graham told a news conference on Sunday, adding that the public should remain alert. Agencies