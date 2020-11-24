Local 

One jailed for stripping off tracking bracelet, discontinuing home quarantine

Al Rustaq: The Primary Court in the South Al Batinah Governorate issued a verdict convicting a suspect who breached the decisions of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The offender got the sentence for taking off the tracker wristband aimed to sequester patients infected with Covid-19 virus. The convict also failed to abide by the home quarantine prescribed to him. –ONA

