One fisherman found alive

MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said on Tuesday, with the help of the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) in South Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta, they have found five fishermen out of 15 who had been missing in the sea. ROP said out of the five found, only one person was alive, and they will continue the search operations for the rest 10 of the 15 fishermen. Speaking to the Observer, an ROP official said that 15 people went missing after their fishing vessels capsized in two separate incidents.

