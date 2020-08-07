Local Main 

On HM directives, Oman sends relief to Lebanon

As per the royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Sultanate has operated relief flights to the Republic of Lebanon following the devastating explosion in the port of Beirut.

The relief flights operated by the Royal Air Force of Oman left on Friday morning, carrying various medical supplies and essential humanitarian items onboard.

These trips will continue over the coming days, in solidarity with the Republic of Lebanon, in a way that it will contribute to confronting the effects and repercussions of the explosion.

 

