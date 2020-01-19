On-demand fuel delivery app launches in Oman

MUSCAT, JAN 19 – CAFU, the MENA region’s first on-demand fuel delivery app, announced on Sunday that it has entered into a fuel supply partnership with Al Maha Petroleum to deliver its popular services to customers in the Sultanate. Developed entirely in the UAE, CAFU is a fast, safe and easy-to-use on-demand fuel delivery service app allowing customers to order car fuel at their own convenience. CAFU has delivered over 1 million fills of quality petrol in both Super 98 and Special 95, which are supplied by over 100 custom-built vehicles straight to consumers’ homes, offices or anywhere their car might be parked – users need to only provide their car location and schedule time of their fuel delivery through the app.

With over AED 100 million (RO 10.48 million) in investment, CAFU’s launch in Oman marks the first international market entry for the technology company since it began services in the UAE in November 2018.

Speaking on the joint agreement, Rashid al Ghurair, Founder & CEO of CAFU said, “CAFU is an innovative solution built to reimagine how people fuel their vehicles. Today we are honoured to announce Oman as our first international market, a critical part of our expansion strategy.

Through our joint agreement Al Maha Petroleum we will transform how people in Oman fuel their vehicles by digitalising their entire experience. Along with our partners, we are confident that our homegrown technology combined with our growing fleet of safety-tested and certified trucks will deliver a one-of-a-kind convenience for our customers in Oman.”

Eng Hamed bin Salim al Maghdri, CEO of Al Maha Petroleum, said, “Our partnership with CAFU will revolutionise the way our customers refuel their vehicles and represents us with the opportunity to grow our market share in the Omani market.

A proven concept in the UAE, we are confident that people in Oman are equally perceptive towards this innovative and digitally driven solution that will allow them to free up some of their spare time they would otherwise be spending on gas stations.”

The launch of the new service is structured around a phased approach and will first be available in Muscat, owning to its population density and advanced infrastructure. The first CAFU pilots, which are fully trained and qualified, will be touring the streets of Muscat as early as this month. Through the CAFU app, users in Oman will then be able to order fuel for their vehicles at home, at work or on the go.

