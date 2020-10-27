OMSB signs pact for Omani doctors to study abroad

Muscat: Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB) and the Al-Jisr Foundation signed an agreement to send doctors and assistive medical groups outside Oman to obtain higher qualifications in cardiac specialties.

“The agreement allows Omani doctors and assistive medical groups to travel outside the Sultanate to obtain higher qualifications in cardiology specialties such as the fellowship program in cardiac anesthesia for doctors and the cardiac perfusion program for medical auxiliary groups,” the press statement said.

The scholarship period for these specialties ranges from two to three years and there is an urgent need for cardiac specialists in the Sultanate.

“OMSB has been cooperating with various health sectors in the Sultanate to ensure the qualification and training of doctors to the highest international standards in advanced medical education,” it added.