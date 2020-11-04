OMSB launches National E-learning Platform for Health “Tebyan”

Muscat: Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB) launched at its headquarters on Wednesday the National E-learning Platform for Health “Tebyan” under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health – Chairman of OMSB Board of Trustees.

The launch of the E-learning Platform comes in recognition of the OMSB of the importance of continuing the educational process in the field of medical education and its role in qualifying and preparing medical personnel, and the right of health sector to receive education and its developments by using the latest electronic technologies anywhere and anytime, from credible sources.

The launching ceremony began with a welcome speech by Dr Hilal bin Ali al Sabti, OMSB Executive President, followed by a visual presentation of the Platform branding and presentations of the launching of the Platform and its features.

The educational platform aims to contribute to the process of remote medical education and training for resident doctors of the Board, doctors from outside the Board and other medical groups working in the health sector. This is done through lectures and integrated training courses available on the platform in the remote learning management system.

It also aims to improve the educational process for Ministry of Heath staff in the Sultanate, enhancing the educational experience through attractive and innovative means, contributing to health awareness for the community, and partnering with the relevant authorities to develop and update innovative medical education methods.

Through this platform, doctors and health practitioners can access various educational resources and complete training activities and practical exercises in an interactive and interesting way.

The educational platform of the Board is distinguished by being an integrated platform that serves workers in the health sector in general, and operates with an electronic learning system that saves time and effort for the learner so that he/she can finish the activities related to the training course at any place and time. At the end of the training course the participant receives an electronic certificate approved by the Oman Medical Specialty Board.

Through the educational platform, doctors can enroll in new training courses based on the requirements of the resident physician category, such as scientific research methodology, communication skills, and infection prevention and control, as these training courses have been converted to either fully electronic or blended where the learner must finish the theoretical part of the course electronically before enrolling in practical training that takes place usually at the Medical Simulation and Skills Development Center of the Oman Medical Specialty Board.

During the Corona pandemic (Covid-19), the educational platform was used to hold events that require the attendance of a large number of participants. The induction programs for new doctors enrolled in the Oman Medical Specialty Board for the year 2020 were presented through the platform, as well as a number of other events and activities related to medical education.

This educational experience allowed the trainers and trainees to keep abreast of the current developments in the field of integrated medical education, and contributed to the continuation of medical education, training and educational events in crises and disasters such as the current Coronavirus pandemic, in order to achieve preventive measures and to ensure the safety of health practitioners. –ONA

