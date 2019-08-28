Omran supports local youth development

Omran, the Sultanate’s executive arm for tourism development, organised its annual professional summer internship programme to develop the skills of 18 students from various academic institutions in the Sultanate. The programme aims to empower young Omani talents by giving them unparalleled work experience opportunities and real-work exposure in the tourism industry.

The two-month internship programme exposes the students to a professional working environment and aims to equip them with valuable knowledge and transferable skills that will be required throughout their careers.

Hussain Noor al Bulushi, Senior VP — Shared Services at Omran said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to support young local talent, we always create learning venues where we can help empower leaders of the next generation. Through Omran’s internship programme, the interns will work closely with our experienced teams in various fields, including administration, finance, operations and other specialized technical fields. These types of internship programmes aim to enhance the participant’s practical working skills and prepare them for their future careers in the ever-evolving competitive market.’’.

Saleh al Mutawa, Director of HR & Administration said: “Omran believes strongly in the importance of investing in developing talents with know-how, and to building the capacity of the Omani youth through active engagement with Omran’s teams to prepare them for the professional arena by providing a flexible learning curve for students with experience of the professional world’’.

Interns come from the following higher education institutions across the Sultanate: Oman Tourism College, Sultan Qaboos University (Engineering, Economics & Political Science and Law), Higher College of Technology, German University of Technology, College of Banking and Financial Studies, Gulf College and Middle East College and some other reputable international universities.

