Omran projects pull in RO 186m in FDI

MUSCAT, nov 15

Omran Group, the Sultanate’s executive arm for tourism investment and development, has so far attracted RO 186 million in foreign investments in Oman’s tourism and hospitality sector. This has been achieved through a number of avenues, most noticeably through strategic development partnership agreements with renowned regional and global developers.

The Group has entered strategic partnerships with leading real estate developers in the region to develop state-of-the-art Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITCs) across the Sultanate, namely, Madinat Al Irfan (West), Al Mouj Muscat with Majid Al Futtaim, Muscat Bay with Eagle Hills, Ras Al Hadd with Qatari Diar, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah with Orascom Development Holding.

Omran also owns and oversees the management of a growing portfolio of hospitality properties across Oman, with 24 hotels and resorts encompassing over 3,800 hotel rooms ranging from luxury retreats, eco-reserves and large-scale beach resorts to convention and city centre business hotels and eco-tourism and heritage destinations.

These include the Millennium Resort Musannah, Alila Jabal Akhdar Resort and Atana Musandam, Atana Khasab, Crowne Plaza Duqm, City Hotel Duqm, Crowne Plaza OCEC, W Muscat, JW Marriot Muscat, Dibba Beach Resort and other hospitality assets in the country.

The Omran Destinations also include, Al Hoota Cave, Nizwa Fort, Harat Al Bilad and Majlis Al Jinn Cave.

As part of its expanding portfolio, a number of tourism assets and companies has been transferred to Omran Group from the government, including the Oman Tourism College, which is concerned with qualifying young cadres in the tourism sector and providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to meet the growing requirements of this vital sector.

In addition to the Oman Sail, which aims to revive the glories of the Omani maritime heritage and promote the Sultanate around the world through the sport of sailing.

Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, the Sultanate’s prestigious venue for local regional and global events, and Marina Bandar Al Rowdha, which is a premium destination for tourists and visitors who wish to explore the unique coastline of Oman and its marine tourism adventures.

As the Sultanate celebrates its 50th National Day of renaissance, the year 2020 also marks a special milestone for Omran Group, as the company commemorates its 15th anniversary.

The Group was established by the Omani government in 2005 to unlock the potential of the tourism industry. According to the Royal Decree 61/2020, Omran Group became one of the government companies under the umbrella of the Omani Investment Authority.

The group is the key instigator for master developments in Oman that transforms tourism-oriented government plots into purposeful infrastructure that meet the demand for multi-use destinations and facilities, which contribute to the national economic growth.

Few of Omran’s prominent master developments include the Sultanate’s largest urban project — Madinat Al Irfan, Oman Convention and Exhibition Center (OCEC), Mina Sultan Qaboos Waterfront and Muscat InterContinental Urban Re-Development.

