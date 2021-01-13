OMRAN marks Be’atee launch with drive to clean Ras Al Jinz beach

MUSCAT, Jan 13 – Celebrating Oman’s Environment Day, OMRAN Group, the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, recently organised an environmental campaign to clean Ras al Jinz beach. Under the slogan ‘Together we protect our environment’. The clean-up was held in collaboration with Ras al Jinz Turtle Reserve, one of the Group’s eco-tourism destinations. Over 80 volunteers participated in the initiative.

The campaign was organised in collaboration with volunteers from the OMRAN Group and Ras al Jinz Turtle Reserve, and in coordination with the Environment Authority and the Municipality of Sur. The event was also supported by Oman Holding Company for Environment Services (be’ah) as well as individuals from the local community and several social media influencers.

The participants collected more than 250 kilogrammes of various waste throughout two kilometres of Ras al Jinz beach in three hours. The campaign included a series of awareness activities, including a tour of the Turtle Scientific Center and an awareness dialogue on the impacts of single-use plastic on the environment.

This campaign falls under the ‘Be’atee’ programme, which is a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme devised by OMRAN Group, that will launch a series of initiatives aimed at encouraging responsible tourism practices, preserving the environment, and promoting environmental awareness. The Group plans to constantly organise these initiatives nearby its tourist destinations, hospitality assets, and investments, in line with the commitment to implement its sustainability framework, which is based on four main pillars: economy, society, environment, and cultural heritage.

“We are pleased to launch the first initiative of the ‘Be’atee’ programme at Ras al Jinz Turtle Reserve to coincide with the Sultanate’s celebration of Omani Environment Day. This reflects OMRAN’s commitment to sustainable tourism and Corporate Social Responsibility,” said Jamal Bin Mohammed Al Masrouri, Director of Corporate Affairs at OMRAN Group. Building on the success of this campaign (Together We Protect Our Environment) in Ras al Jinz Reserve, OMRAN will implement a series of initiatives and campaigns aimed at raising environmental awareness and promoting entrepreneurial spirit towards the protection of nature”.

“We also take this moment to show our gratitude to the participating institutions and individuals who made this initiative a great success,” he added.

Nasser al Ghailani, General Manager of Ras al Jinz Turtle Reserve commented, “Choosing Ras al Jinz beach to launch the ‘Be’atee’ programme indicates the importance of protecting the marine environment from waste that endangers turtles and marine life. It is well-known that Ras al Jinz beach witnesses a wide range of turtles and they can be protected only when communities come together. We thank OMRAN Group and all the participants for organising this noble initiative.”

Ras al Jinz Turtle Reserve is one of the most prominent tourist attractions in the Sultanate, as it is located in Niyabat Ras al Hadd, the first spot of sunrise in the Arab world.

Related