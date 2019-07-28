Omran launches Atana Stay Salalah

Muscat: Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran), the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, announced the launch of Atana Stay Salalah.

The new hotel was inaugurated during an official ceremony under the auspices of Sheikh Salem bin Ufait Al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality and attended by Omran CEO and government officials. The hotel will open its doors to its first guests on August 1, 2019.

The launch of the Atana Stay Salalah is part of Omran’s ongoing efforts to boost domestic tourism and enrich the tourism sector with new experiences through its various hospitality portfolio across the country. The Atana Stay Salalah boasts a unique offering inspired by Omani heritage and lifestyle.

The hotel comprises 54 rooms and a range of revamped facilities designed to provide a rich guest experience including interactive family spaces with activities for children and dining options serving local cuisine. Bespoke tours that offer guests a valuable opportunity to explore the city and learn about the local traditions are also available, ensuring a memorable experience for the visitors.

Sheikh Salem al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality said, ” We congratulate Omran on the opening of Atana Stay Salalah. This hotel is a great addition to the country’s vibrant hospitality scene and provides more quality tourism services and facilities in Salalah, strengthening its position as a leading tourism destination in the region.”

“The launch of the new hotel coincides with the start of Salalah’s Khareef tourism season, and the recognition of Salalah as the Arab Summer Resorts Capital 2019 by The Arab Tourism Organisation. Atana Stay Salalah will play an important role in offering a new experience that reflects the genuine Omani hospitality and the cultural aspects of Dhofar.” he said.

Peter Walichnowski, CEO of Omran said, “We are proud to say that we have delivered the Atana Stay project in Salalah in an impressive timeframe. We believe that it will significantly support Salalah’s steady growth as a prime tourist destination that embraces exceptional natural, cultural assets, as well as authentic folk arts that inspire the visitors.”.

Omran began the rejuvenation of two new Atana Stay hotels in Salalah and Al Ashkhara, previously known as Youth Hostels, after they were transferred from the Ministry of Tourism last year.

‘Atana Stay’ is a three-star sub-brand of the hospitality chain of Atana Hotels and Resorts which was established by Omran in 2014 with the launch of the Atana Khasab and Atana Musandam Resorts.

‘Atana Stay’ is a more affordable version of the luxurious Atana Hotels, conceived around stories and myths of their location, while featuring a contemporary and youthful design inspired from local culture and traditions.