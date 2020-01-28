Main 

Omran invites bids for feratta adventure in Musandam

Muscat: Omran has invited bids for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of via ferrata in Musandam for different skill levels with options to expand in the future.

According to Omran, there are three proposed routes with multiple levels of skills as indicated in the preliminary design, which include easy routes with good footholds and easy hand placements + one five-wire bridge moderate with sections where strength and some skills are required + Zipline across the wadi + Tyrolean traverse.

As per the bid document, the selected contractor will be responsible for the technical review during construction and should be considered as a turnkey solution to the employer.

A via ferrata is a protected climbing route found in the Alps and certain other locations. The term via ferrata is used in most countries and languages.

