Omran Group’s W Muscat receives ‘LEED Gold’ certification

MUSCAT, SEPT 1 – W Muscat, owned and developed by Omran Group, has recently received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED Gold) — certification by the US Green Building Council. The luxury property secured a Gold Certification for incorporating sustainable approach in various construction aspects, including water efficient landscaping, utilisation of environmental-friendly materials and innovative water usage technology.

W Muscat is the fifth project in Omran Group’s portfolio across the country to hold a LEED certification. This accreditation was previously achieved by Alila Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, Atana Musandam Resort, Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (Package Two — Exhibition Centre) and the Crowne Plaza Hotel Muscat, OCEC. “W Muscat is an architectural masterpiece as it brings a new definition to the word ‘luxury’. Omran Group is proud to have set a new benchmark that reflects its promise of delivering an experience so premium that our guests are awestruck,” said Stuart Ingram, Senior Vice President of Development Management at Omran Group. “

Sustainability is at the fore of any project Omran undertakes. All developments of Omran adhere to stringent environmental and HSE guidelines to limit the negative impact on the Sultanate’s natural resources and reduce the carbon footprint. The LEED Gold Certification serves as a testament of our commitment to creating a sustainable tourism infrastructure and future for the Sultanate,” he added further.

“It is becoming more important than ever for us to consciously assess our business practices from a sustainability point of view. Our key priority is to ensure W Muscat positively contributes towards the preservation of our environment and the ecosystem we function in.

Living in a country like Oman, with such natural beauty, we are inspired to continue doing more everyday in the area of sustainability through our fruitful collaboration with Omran Group,” said Gerald Chevasson, General Manager of W Muscat.

