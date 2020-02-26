Omran Group to promote Oman at ITB Berlin

Omran Group, under the umbrella of Ministry of Tourism (MoT), is all set to participate in the ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin) 2020 from March 4-8.

With the Sultanate of Oman being an official partner of world’s largest exhibition of global tourism industry, Omran Group will use the opportunity to promote its tourism investments in Oman as well as showcasing its hospitality assets to the visitors of the travel industry trade show, which is continuing the success of previous years with record participation.

Peter Walichnowski, CEO, OMRAN Group, said, “Omran Group’s participation is a testament to Oman’s efforts that have been under way to develop the tourism sector and taking major strides towards diversification of the economy in line with the national tourism strategy 2040.”

“Through our participation, we hope to lure more tourists and investors to come to Oman as we will be highlighting its charms as a tourist destination as well as a safe haven for investors in hospitality industry as we work hand in hand with the Ministry of Tourism,” he added.

To mark the beginning of the events of the show, ribbon cutting ceremony will be held in the Oman pavilion Oman on March 4, in the presence of all the delegations participating and this will be a plus point for Omran Group to showcase its growing portfolio of flagship developments, strategic partnership developments, unique hospitality assets and authentic natural and historical destinations across the country.

Among the hospitality assets participating in the exhibition include Atana Hotels including the newly launched Atana Stays, W Muscat, JW Marriott Muscat, Millennium Resort Mussanah, InterContinental Muscat and Alila Jabal Akhdhar Resort.

Zoltan Kali, Senior VP of OMRAN Hospitality, said, “Our main focus would be showcasing Oman’s outstanding tourism wonders through our hotels and attractions that are inspired by authentic Omani hospitality. It will also be a great platform to reveal our new tourism packages which have been exclusively designed to encourage the exhibition visitors and business partners to put Oman and our hotels and destinations in their travel wish list.” “ITB Berlin is a reference event for over approximately 160,000 visitors annually including over 1000 tour operators, travel agencies and other tourism business partners, hence Oman’s flagship participation will provide a boost to its international awareness and reach, fuelling demand for the high number of new and recently renovated hotels in Oman.” he added.

The main opening ceremony is one of the most important events of the ITB Berlin tourism exhibition, It is held on the eve of the beginning of the exhibition, which will be attended by decision makers and officials of German tourism organisations. As many as 180 countries are participating in the event.

