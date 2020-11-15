Muscat: As the Sultanate celebrates its 50th National Day of Renaissance, the year 2020 also marks a special milestone for Omran Group also marks its 15th anniversary.

The Group was established by the Omani government in 2005 to unlock the potential of the tourism industry. According to the Royal Decree 61/2020, Omran became one of the government companies under the umbrella of the Omani Investment Authority. As part of Omran’s affiliation to OIA, Omran will work on supporting OIA’s goals to align the policies with Oman Vision 2040, which focuses on developing sources of economic diversification, enhancing non-oil revenues’ contribution to national GDP, and attract foreign direct investment to the Sultanate.

Few of Omran’s prominent master developments include the Sultanate’s largest urban project – Madinat Al Irfan, Oman Convention, and Exhibition Center (OCEC), Mina Sultan Qaboos Waterfront, and Muscat InterContinental Urban Re-Development.

Omran also owns and oversees the management of a growing portfolio of hospitality properties across Oman, with 24 hotels and resorts encompassing over 3800 hotel rooms ranging from luxury retreats, eco-reserves, and large-scale beach resorts to convention and city center business hotels and eco-tourism and heritage destinations. These include the Millennium Resort Musannah, Alila Jabal Akhdar Resort and Atana Musandam, Atana Khasab, Crowne Plaza Duqm, City Hotel Duqm, Crowne Plaza OCEC, W Muscat, JW Marriot Muscat, Dibba Beach Resort and other hospitality assets in the country. The OMRAN Destinations also include Al Hoota Cave, Nizwa Fort, Harat Al Bilad and Majlis Al Jinn Cave.

The Group also carries out a set of main tasks through which the group’s role is to create a rich environment for the tourism sector across various aspects. These tasks cover a range of activities that include the below:

• Development and asset management of distinctive hotels and resorts.

• Entering Development Partnerships with local and foreign developers and investors to create new tourism and mixed-use master-planned communities.

• Managing heritage, cultural and outdoor activity sites and experiences.

• Developing and managing strategic tourism and business infrastructure such as the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre which participates in the regional MICE industry.

• Promoting Oman as a destination through hosting international sporting events and emphasizing Oman’s maritime heritage by competing in international Sailing events.

• Preparing Omani’s for a career in tourism through training and educational programs at the Oman Tourism College.

OMRAN’s portfolio vaunts several dominant projects and assets that are situated in various strategic locations and tourism clusters across the Sultanate. The Group has entered strategic partnerships with leading real estate developers in the region to develop state-of-the-art Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITCs) across the Sultanate, namely, Madinat Al Irfan (West), Al Mouj Muscat with Majid AL Futtaim, Muscat Bay with Eagle Hills, Ras Al Hadd with Qatari Diar, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah with Orascom Development Holding.