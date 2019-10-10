Omran completes construction work at Madinat al Irfan theatre

Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) announced its successful completion of the construction work package of Madinat Al Irfan Theatre as part of Oman Convention & Exhibition Center (OCEC) project.

As part of the soft opening, the Madinat al Irfan theatre in OCEC has recently hosted regional and international events and has received bookings for various events and activities from organisers and institutions wishing to hold major concerts and various cultural and recreational performances.

Madinat Al Irfan Theatre is the largest lyric theatre in the Sultanate and one of the largest theatres in the region within a purpose-built and fully -integrated business precinct. The venue serves as a one-stop destination for businesses and events industry. Equipped with adequate facilities and supporting hospitality assets, OCEC will become the preferred choice for various events and activities in the Sultanate, thus contributing to the Sultanate’s position as a world-class tourist destination.

Commenting on the successful completion of the construction work package of Madinat al Irfan Theatre, Eng Said bin Mohammed al Qasmi Senior VP of Project Management at OMRAN said, “We are so proud that we have successfully completed the construction works of Madinat Al Irfan Theatre. The theatre stands out as one of OCEC major facilities designed in accordance with the highest international standards. As a major OCEC facility, the theatre will contribute to enriching the arts and culture activities in the Sultanate and will also act as a major destination for events and a unique tourist attraction for tourists.”

“OCEC is distinguished with its strategic location in the capital city of Muscat and is considered the anchor project carried out by Omran in Madinat Al Irfan—the future urban destination for visitors from and outside the Sultanate,” added Al-Qasmi.

“We welcome all companies specialized in the organization of grand events to Madinat Al Irfan Theatre which serves as an ideal platform for enriching the experience of OCEC customers and visitors interested in attending and holding various events in accordance with the highest international standards,” said Said bin Salim al Shanfari OCEC’s CEO.

“The theatre is equipped with state-of-the-art Audio Visual (AV) and lighting technologies. The cabling infrastructure of the theatre is made of equipped with titanium cables for lighting which provide high-resolution colors using ArtNet technology. The theatre is also equipped with a world-class sophisticated sound system in line with an internal broadcast video system which screens high-resolution video programs saved on standard spaces,” added the CEO.

The design of Madinat Al Irfan Theatre was inspired by Sultan Qaboos Rose. It is a three-story building which can accommodate up to 3200 people. The iconic theatre will serve as the region’s unique platform for hosting of cultural events and musical performances and concerts.

The OCEC adopts the highest conferences management standards and includes 19 separate conference rooms in addition to an auditorium with a capacity of 456 people. The precinct also has two additional ballrooms. The grand ballroom can accommodate up to 2688 people and can be divided into fully equipped six or three separate halls. The small ballroom accommodates up to 1026 people and can be divided into two halls of equal space if the need arises.

The completion of the second and final phase of the project will boost the Sultanate’s capacity to provide integrated facilities for hosting local, regional and international conferences, exhibitions, meetings, and special events. As a driver for businesses and tourism movement in the Sultanate, the project is expected to support the economic diversification agenda and local economy. Moreover, it will strengthen the efforts undertaken by the Sultanate to provide new job opportunities of Omani youth as well as business opportunities for local companies and small and medium enterprises.