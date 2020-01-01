Omran announces soft opening JW Marriott

Muscat: Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran), the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, announced the soft opening of JW Marriott Muscat.

This announcement marks the opening of the Sultanate’s first JW Marriott hotel and the second hotel within the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) precinct at Madinat Al Irfan. JW Marriot Muscat is the latest addition to Omran Group’s hotel portfolio which aims to boost the Sultanate’s MICE offering as well as play an integral role in attracting both business and leisure travelers to Oman.

Located in the heart of Muscat’s new business hub and designed as a business hotel with five-star facilities, the hotel will be an integral part of the prestigious OCEC precinct.

Peter Walichnowski, CEO of Omran, said, “The opening of the JW Marriott Muscat will add another dimension to OCEC and the wider Madinat Al Irfan development which are central to the Omani government’s strategy to diversify the national economy.”

“Having a mix of hotels in such an ideal location is integral not only to developing Oman’s business tourism offerings but it also provides the perfect forum to support developing the local market and creating new sustainable job opportunities for Omanis in the hospitality industry.” Walichnowski continued.

JW Marriott Muscat will offer 304 spacious and modern rooms and suites including a Presidential suite. Five restaurants and lounges ensure the culinary experiences at the hotel fulfill every taste and desire. With 2500 square meters of banqueting space flooded with natural daylight and equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technologies, JW Marriott Muscat will be the perfect place to host events. Whether it is a small board meeting, a large conference, a cocktail party or a wedding, the hotel offers space and choice with 2 large ballrooms and 6 meeting rooms. Leisure facilities will include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a spa, sauna and steam facilities as well as a pool.

“We look forward to welcoming domestic and international travelers to this unique property. Guests at JW Marriott Muscat will be able to immerse themselves in the culturally genuine experiences the enchanting city has to offer, whilst having the comfort to pursue their best selves” said Giuseppe Ressa, General Manager, JW Marriott Muscat.

As part of OMRAN Group’s efforts in boosting in-country-value across its projects and hotel operations, JW Marriott Muscat will contribute to the Omani supply market and the tourism and hospitality sector through the local purchase of goods and services from Omani companies and SMEs.