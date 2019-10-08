Omantel teams up with Microsoft and BPS to deliver ICT innovations

Omantel is partnering with Microsoft and BPS to jointly deliver ICT innovations and services across the Sultanate. An announcement to this effect was made at the 39th GITEX Technology Week on Tuesday.

The partnership between Omantel, Microsoft and BPS is guided by the Omantel 3.0 transformation strategy to innovate, streamline, and revolutionise its digital smart home and business services.

The offerings will be available to individuals and Small & Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs) through bundle and standalone packages via Omantel different digital Channels, including Online store and Mobile Application. Consumers and SMEs will be able to purchase Microsoft products such as Office 365 in a seamless digital experience.

“Our vision at Omantel is to build a totally connected community through innovation,“ said Andrew Hanna, Chief Commercial Officer, Omantel. “And this strategic collaboration with Microsoft & BPS reinforces our ICT transformation efforts to achieve this vision in the Sultanate of Oman. Our priority has been to enable both consumers and enterprises with various digital tools; hence, the combined power of Microsoft state-of-art products along with Omantel intelligent systems, infrastructure and outreach will add a significant value in our customers digital journey and boost their productivity.”

Office 365 is an integrated experience of apps and services, designed to empower users to pursue their passion, unlock creativity and productivity. With access to a suite of applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and security updates, it also provides Microsoft Teams, a collaborative hub for teamwork to conduct chats, organise meetings, and share files.

“Mobility, productivity and collaboration have become the core needs of every end-user and business”, said Shaikh Saif bin Hilal al Hosni, Country Manager, Microsoft Bahrain & Oman. “As the modern life and workplace evolves, it is important to adopt new tools that can help you get work done. Office 365 is the ultimate mobile collaborative platform designed to supercharge user productivity and enable them make the most of their day. Our innovations, with Omantel’s expertise and breadth of presence in the sultanate – is a perfect partnership to acclerarate technology adoption, and empower consumers and SMEs in the country to achieve more.”

“Using an end-to-end integration with BPS Marketplace that supported the streamlining and the digitalization of the delivery process, Omantel will deliver, within all its channels, the full suite of Office and Office 365 Business premium to end-customers.

“The partnership will provide the full catalogue of Microsoft ESD including all the app’s and, most importantly, its latest version all the time and based on immediate customers demand,” said Negib Abu Habib, General Manager, BPS.

