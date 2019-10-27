Omantel signs MoU with Dell to strengthen education ecosystem

MUSCAT: Omantel has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dell Technologies to further enhance its service offerings for the education sector and develop a platform to accelerate the modernisation of Oman’s education ecosystem. The MoU signing ceremony occurred at the Dell Technologies stand during the 39th annual GITEX Technology Week and was signed by Baha al Lawati, Acting VP of Enterprise Business Unit at Omantel and Mohammed Amin, Senior Vice President, Middle East, Russia, Africa & Turkey at Dell Technologies.

As part of the agreement, both parties will implement a smart Education Delivery Platform for their customers. This fully managed Dell Technologies solution will deliver apps and virtual desktops to student-owned devices. It will facilitate a seamless experience for students without the need for additional infrastructure, helping to keep costs low whilst maximizing the student’s productivity and efficiency. Furthermore, Dell Technologies will provide Omantel with solutions for both End-User computing and Networking to improve and facilitate an efficient workflow environment.

Omantel’s Education platform supported by Dell Technologies will enable students and teachers to access the latest technological tools to enhance and accelerate their learning and teaching capabilities respectively.

