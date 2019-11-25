Omantel showcases vision for enabling digital economy

Omantel is hosting the Middle East Global Carrier Community Meeting (GCCM) in Muscat, demonstrating to leaders in international telecoms the foundation for innovation that it has built in Oman. The three-day event, which has started on Sunday, brings together executives representing more than 200 international companies to hold meetings and networking sessions, while enjoying the natural beauty and culture of Oman.

Omantel is the host operator for the Middle East GCCM and it welcomed representatives from the voice, data, SMS, mobile, value added services, cable, satellite and data centre sectors. Throughout the event, Omantel has been addressing to the participants the opportunities in hosting, connecting and optimising their applications and services in Oman and using it as a hub for connecting end-users and businesses locally and globally.

Talal al Mamari, CEO of Omantel, said: “Middle East GCCM 2019 is a tremendous success for Omantel as well as for our guests from around the world. It is a great opportunity to bring leaders in telecoms to Oman and share with them the work we have been doing to develop our local and global infrastructure. We are extremely proud of what we have achieved as a global hub and we want the world to know that Oman is open for business, with world-class solutions that directly support business success at home and abroad.”

Omantel has evolved from a regional telecom player to a global hub. It has combined Oman’s geographic advantage with strategic investments to offer local and global businesses a comprehensive set of solutions that support digital transformation. Today, Omantel has investments in more than 20 subsea cable systems spanning across the globe. It connects more than 50 countries and 120 cities worldwide. This extended reach comes along optimised network latency paths between the key telecom hubs around the world.

Sohail Qadir, Vice President Wholesale at Omantel, said, “Ideally located between high-growth markets, Oman offers customers a unique geographic advantage, but that is not the only reason we have emerged as a global hub. Omantel has taken deliberate steps to develop the infrastructure, solutions and processes that benefit local businesses in Oman and our wholesale customers around the world. Our strategic investments and partnerships have built on our unique location and created a hub that enables optimised end user experience and a true platform for growth. This is just the beginning, as we have a number of ambitious projects under implementation that will further restate Omantel’s position among the leaders of the wholesale industry.”

Wida Schmidt, CEO of Carrier Community, said: “This year’s Middle East GCCM has been another huge success. It is the first time the meetings have been held in Oman and we would like to say a huge thank you to our diamond host Omantel for welcoming us to Muscat, and for the amazing hospitality extended to all of our attendees. We believe that the success of our industry will be boosted by partnerships and collaboration, and our exclusive meetings offer a neutral and relaxed setting that facilitates new business. Omantel has been making strategic partnerships that have transformed Oman from a hub for the Middle East into a global hub, so it was great to showcase this at the event.”

