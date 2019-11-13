Omantel showcases state-of-the-art ICT solutions and technologies

Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in the Sultanate, held its 3rd Annual Information & Communications Technology (ICT) Summit at Grand Hyatt Muscat on Wednesday.

The event, aimed at shedding light on state-of-the-art technologies in telecommunications, digital transformation, IT, innovative services and smart solutions, saw participation of over 300 delegates, including CEOs, ICT experts, decision-makers and officials from government bodies and leading private sector businesses.

Commenting on the summit, Talal bin Said al Mamari, CEO, Omantel said: “The summit reflects an important stage in Oman’s telecommunications and digital technology sector, especially with the greater focus on adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. It is also held at a time when Omantel, in collaboration with the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA) and other partners, has made great headway towards the launch of 5G technology, which is expected to be introduced very soon. Omantel has built a robust infrastructure with an integrated network capable of delivering smart solutions and innovative services that support the digital transformation in the Sultanate.”

He further stressed: The summit overviewed a number of topics presented by a constellation of ICT specialists and professionals. These topics revolved around the exchange of IT insights and trends from all over the world and how to implement them in the Sultanate in important areas such as smart cities, education and energy, in addition to discussing current market successes, challenges and strategic initiatives related to implementing the latest information and communications technologies in Oman.”

He added: “Omantel is making strides in this field, keeping in sight its future strategy, which is to contribute — along with other parties — towards the government’s goal of achieving full and complete digital transformation, revolutionising commercial e-transactions and improving people’s lives overall by promoting knowledge-based economy,

Commenting on this annual ICT Summit, Baha Mohamed Redha al Lawati, Acting Vice-President for Enterprise Business Unit at Omantel, stated: “We, at Omantel, are enthusiastic about hosting this event each year as it is a part of our efforts to interact with our key corporate customers from government institutions and leading private sector companies. The summit serves as a unique platform for sector experts to discuss how we can leverage digital innovations and technologies in the Sultanate to support digital transformation in government institutions and private sector companies, in ways that they enhance productivity.”

The third annual summit focused on the ICT sector and its importance in boosting businesses and developing electronic transactions in addition to discussing solutions that accelerate performance and minimise costs. The summit also discussed new trends in technology and innovation, digital transformation, 5G technology, smart learning, smart cities, digital transformation in an era of Big Data, supply chains, autonomous vehicles, financial technologies. Another important topic of the summit was to Omantel’s new SMEs incubator. At the summit, a number of partnerships were announced, including an agreement with Siemens AG in healthcare sector and another one with Kenda Co; a local start-up in digital solutions and e-commerce, in addition to a partnership with Microsoft in office applications and solutions. At this unique Summit, we showcased the state-of-the-art telecommunications solutions and technologies.

In addition, the summit served as a platform for exchanging points of view about the new trends in the bespoke market and services and providing solutions that meet and satisfy customers’ requirements. A number of modern solutions were showcased and explained how to be applied and used in various fields including smart cities, learning and energy,” Al Lawati added.