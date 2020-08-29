Omantel launches Generation Z to empower young talents in Oman

MUSCAT: Omantel continues to make headway with the “Generation Z” initiative, a unique, intensive and interactive training programme which lasts for one year, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic. The programme is designed to build the necessary skills for enabling new generations of young Omanis to participate in building the future of Oman by securing them a practical learning environment, monitoring challenges and providing them with solutions.

Ibtihal bint Mohammed al Riyami, General Manager of Organisation Planning at Omantel, said, “Omantel has been devoting its due attention to the future capacity-building as well as enhancing the skills of young Omani talents who will play a key role in building the future of the Sultanate. This will consequently help in supplying various sectors across the Sultanate with well-qualified young Omanis capable of leading the Sultanate towards the future. The launching of this programme comes as part of Omantel’s corporate social responsibility and ongoing efforts to empower Omani youth and discover new talents through an intensive training programme.”

“Through this programme, we seek to create a new generation of young talents and leaders and equip them with a wide range of skills that help them achieve success in their work environment. Most important of these skills are innovation, professional performance and keenness to achieve excellence,” added Al Riyami.

Coinciding with COVID-19 pandemic, Generation “Z” programme kicked off last March. However, the programme continued with its training plan that witnessed the transition to distance training in order to ensure the safety of the young trainees who are receiving distance training and learning via latest digital technologies provided by Omantel.

Related