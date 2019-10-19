Omantel honours winners of ‘Mubadera’ awards

MUSCAT: Omantel continues its sustained efforts in bolstering women’s role in the society. On Thursday, the company honoured Omani Women’s Associations that won the ‘Mubadera’ award, an initiative launched by Omantel that aims to encourage Omani women to deliver initiatives that add value to the society.

The honouring took place during an annual ceremony held by the Ministry of Social Development to celebrate Omani Women’s Day. In addition, three distinguished Omani Women’s Associations members were recognised for their notable efforts in volunteer work. Laila al Wahaibi, CSR Manager at Omantel, expressed her gladness about the ‘great competitiveness and keenness to innovate’ that had been witnessed during the second edition of ‘Mubadera’ award, “The award is a recognition of the significant role that Omani Women’s Associations play in enriching our society, hand in hand with the civil society organisations,” she said.

“We had seen a strong participation in ‘Mubadera’ award this year, and eight associations representing the governorates of Salalah, Mirbat, Seeb, Rustaq, Buraimi, Nizwa, Bahla and Al Hamra had made their ways to the finals.”

“The Projects Evaluation Committee have paid visits to the governorates in order to have a close look at the projects and the evaluation procedures, as well as the efficiency and sustainability of these projects and how useful they are for the targeted groups,” Al Wahaibi commented.

Omani Women’s Association in Mirbat bagged the first place in ‘Mubadera’ award for “Azaher Tarfit” project, followed by Omani Women’s Association in Al Hamra that came in the second place for the project “We are all by your side”.

The women who won the ‘Mubadera’ award were Fatima bint Khalifa al Riyami, Omani Women’s Association in Bahla; Zainab bint Saeed al Abri, Omani Women’s Association in Nizwa; and Asma bint Hazem al Habsi, Omani Women’s Association in Salalah.

