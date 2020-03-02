Omantel and Infoline to launch Cloud Contact Centre Service

Keeping pace with the development in contact centre technologies as well as the fourth industrial revolution globally, Omantel partnered with Infoline LLC to provide innovative cloud contact centre solution for enterprise & government sectors. This new solution provides exceptional experience as part of Omantel’s enterprise service offerings.

Through this service, Omantel enterprise customers can achieve significant cost savings on purchases of contact centre related equipment, technologies and maintenance, reduce administrative responsibilities and improve the quality of services provided to their clients with unlimited benefits offered by this innovative solution, flexibility and ability to customize the scope of the service as per the client needs.

Commenting on the launch of this service, Mohammed bin Hamad al Maskari, Chief Executive Officer of Infoline said, “This service is a unique addition to our portfolio of contact centre solutions. Apart from the various advantages it provides, the service is considered the most advanced call centre technology in the Sultanate that enables users to control the service online.

Our partnership with the leading telecom operator in the Sultanate allows Infoline’s clients to acquire this cloud-based service without the need to invest in equipment and software or bear the subsequent maintenance costs, as they can now use the service simply through their web browsers.

“This partnership affirms our common goal to ensure satisfaction of our clients by offering state-of-the-art technologies that enrich their experience,” he added.

On his part, Eng Baha Mohamed al Lawati, Vice President of Enterprise Unit at Omantel said, “This service was among the services that Omantel ICT unit sought to provide to its clients considering its importance to a wide spectrum of our enterprise customers and its ability to enhance the quality of services provided to our clients’ customers.

The service enables our clients to enhance their customers’ experience as it presents every single customer’s call, enquiries and interactions through different forms and platforms, such as phone calls, online, email, SMS or social media and integrate the same with the clients CRM. In addition to giving clients the option to decrease or increase the scope of the service based on their needs’’.

Al Lawati further pointed out that, “This partnership reiterates our commitment to ensure highest satisfaction of our enterprise customers and our continuous efforts to keep pace with the global technological advancements, which supports e-Oman vision and strategy’’.

