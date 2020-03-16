Omantel adopts ‘Work from Home’ policy

Omantel has introduced the “Work from Home” model for its employees in the company’s HQ as a precautionary and preventive measure to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), in compliance with the recommendations of the Supreme Committee on Corona Virus.

Commenting on this initiative, Ibtihal bint Mohammed al Riyamiyah (pictured), General Manager of Organisation Planning at Omantel, said, “Our employees are the most valuable asset and this is why the company has always pursued a well-developed human resources strategy. We have been always striving to offer our people a flexible and innovation-conducive work environment. This approach has proven to be efficient and increased our employees’ productivity.

The “Working from Home” concept was first introduced in 2018 on a pilot project basis, and Omantel expanded the experiment last year. Having a previous experience meant that we are today in a better position to respond to exceptional circumstances such as coronavirus. We decided to include 22 per cent of the company’s employees in this strategy, yet we can increase this percentage according to the current situation development on the national level”.

Related