Omansat inks pact for satellite, VSAT services

Space Communication Technologies – Omansat (SCT) and Dunes Middle East Company (Dunes) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for providing Satellite Communication and VSAT services to the different verticals in the Omani market.

Dunes will be providing Managed Satellite Services and System Integration, using the latest satellite technologies on Ka-Band from the SCT Earth Station in Al Amerat on the Omani Satellite payload @ 30.5 E. In addition to the Managed Satellite capacity, Dunes will be responsible for the implementation, commissioning and support for the running network on the ground while SCT will provide technical support to any satellite related issues.

“This cooperation comes from our belief in supporting medium and small enterprises, especially that Dunes recently acquired a class III telecom license to provide V-SAT satellite services, it is a young Omani company and we hope that this collaboration will result in the success of the two companies,” Eng Salim al Alawi (pictured), Executive Director of SCT.

Khuwailid al Hinai, Managing Director of Dunes Middle East, said “As a young, rising medium enterprise, Middle East Dunes Company is thrilled to have continuous support from Space Communication Technologies. This collaboration opens the door for us to start with the latest technologies in satellite communication era by utilising the latest high-throughput satellites. The transformation of the market to the latest Ka Band satellite technologies in the Sultanate will make us one of the first companies that contribute to prepare the local market to switch to the Omani satellite services in the near future.”

Space Communication Technologies LLC was established by the government of Oman with the mission to spearhead the National Satellite Programme initiative by building national satellite communications infrastructure and developing required capabilities to serve public and private sectors, coping with their immediate long-term telecommunication needs.

Dunes Middle East is a local company specializing in the field of digital communication services. It has obtained a Class III license from the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority with the aim of transferring information through satellite connectivity.