Oman’s red meat project set to be world’s largest

A major red meat farm and processing project being spearheaded by Oman Food Investment Holding Company (OFIC), the wholly government owned food sector investment flagship, is set to be the largest of its kind in the world to date.

The venture — one of several projects and initiatives currently under planning and development in support of the Sultanate’s food security goals — is proposed to be established in Salalah in Dhofar Governorate, according to OFIC Chief Executive Officer Salah al Shanfari (pictured).

Speaking at the Oman Economic, Industrial & Free Zone Summit 2019, Eng Al Shanfari said: “We are developing the largest red meat farm in the world with a capacity of 1.3 million head of animals as an integrated project. It will feature a state-of-the-art slaughter house of 18,000 sq metres, offering a full rendering process that ensures that not a single piece of the animal will go to waste. We are utilising the latest technology to capture all possible by-products and convert them into value added products.”

Taking part in a panel discussion on investment opportunities in Oman, the official urged interested international investors to invest or partner with OFI in the development of the large portfolio of food-related ventures lined up for implementation by OFIC in the Sultanate.

On Sunday, Mazoon Dairy — a subsidiary of OFIC — commenced commercial operations with the roll-out of fresh milk products from its high-tech dairy farm set up in the Buraimi desert, said Eng Al Shanfari. Also under implementation are poultry, soya meal, fish canning, animal vaccine, and a host of other ventures, he noted.

The red meat farm’s proximity to the Port of Salalah will also for its meat products to be tap the markets of East Africa for its meat processing, according to the official. “We have access to all kinds of animals there, allowing us to import them cheaply and process them here, and convert them into value added products, as well as quality meat. In fact, the availability of good quality meat from Oman opens up the whole world for interested investors,” he said, noting in this regard the exponential growth in halal meet globally.

