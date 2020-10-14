Oman’s postal services to be more tech-driven

Muscat: Keeping pace with the changing times, Oman’s national postal service, Oman Post is to incorporate more technology into its main stream of services to its 220 destinations around the world.

Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of the World Post Day commemorated on October 9, Khalid al Abri, Finance GM, Oman Post said that the role of the national postal service is very clear with regard to the future of logistics and postal services, as the world has been witnessing the continuous growth of e-commerce.

"Technology is a catalyst for the development of the various business sectors, increased commercial opportunities and economic diversification. In addition to e-commerce, postal and logistical services facilitate trade and the development of small and medium enterprises. Our keen focus will be tech-oriented services that will make us stand out," Khalid al Abri noted, adding that, "This will culminate in us offering a set of services that will ensure that people from all over the world communicate using the latest digital and electronic technologies."

“Ensuring continuity of our postal and logistical services without any interruption, especially in light of the current circumstances is the focal point during the pandemic times. We have implemented a detailed plan to ensure the continuity of our business in full accordance with the directives issued by the Supreme Committee to deal with the corona virus (Covid-19), always putting the health and safety of our employees, customers and society at the forefront of our business.”

World Post Day is celebrated each year on 9 October, the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874. This is celebrated by all 192 member-countries and postal companies across the world. Oman Post, an Asyad member company joined the rest of the world in the celebration of the 146th World Post Day.

Oman Post has recently launched a campaign under the slogan “Oman Post for All of Oman and the World” with the main aim of reaching our customers around the Sultanate and introducing the services we provide to them, and that anyone from any city or village in Oman can send items, whether within the Sultanate or to all their destinations around the world.