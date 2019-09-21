Oman’s Paralympic heroes impress at West Asian Paralympic Games in Jordan

Muscat, Sept 21 – Oman’s paralympic athletes bagged three more medals on the fourth day of the West Asian Paralympic Games which concluded in Jordan on Saturday. The Sultanate’s tally of the medals had jumped to 19 medals including seven gold medals, six silver and as many bronze medals. All the medals of the Sultanate delegation were bagged by the athletics team while Oman’s basketball team on the chairs suffered a 33-56 loss against Kuwait. Oman’s blind soccer team concluded their participation at the fifth place. The team suffered four defeats and registered a single victory. The basketball team on the chairs will take on UAE team in the third/fourth play off.

Among the athletic team members who bagged the medals on the fourth day, Talib al Balushi bagged silver medal at the discus throw competition while his team-mate Mohammed al Qasmi won bronze medal in the same competition. Shaikha al Hammadi won the bronze medal at the shot put competitions. The Sultanate’s Paralympic star, Taha al Harrasi, impressed at the West Asian Paralympic Games as he bagged three gold medals out of seven in total. Al Harrasi claimed the gold medal at the 100 metres sprint for (T12) category as he completed the distance within 12.08 seconds. Also, he won 200 metres run and long jump. Despite absence of Mohammed al Mashaikhy due to injury, Al Harrasi made up for the absence of his team-mate.

Mohammed al Qasmi won the gold medal in sceptre throw for F32 category and another gold medal at scepter. Qusai al Rawahi snatched two gold medals at the 100 metres run for (T11) category as he finished the distance within 12.29 seconds and the next medal at long jump as he cleared 5.51 metre. As many as six medals delivered to the Sultanate’s Paralympic athletes including Saqr al Qasimi who won three silvers in the 200 metre sprint, 100 metre run and long jump. His team-mate Talib al Balushi grabbed two silvers at the shot put and discus throw competitions.

Qusai al Rawahi won silver medal at the 200 metre sprint (T12 category) as he finished the distance within 24.81 seconds. The number of the silver medals were the same as bronze as Ahmed al Noubi claimed the bronze at the javelin competitions as his throw was for a distance of 8.08 metre. Emad al Haji won two bronze medals at the 800 metre and 200 metre sprint. Mohammed al Qasmi bagged the medal at the discus throw and Shaikha al Hammadi at the shot put competitions. Fawazi al Hubaishi claimed the bronze medal in the javelin competitions for (F54/55) category.