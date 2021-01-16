Oman’s Nadhira al Harthy reaches Mount Ama Dablam

Muscat: Oman’s Nadhira al Harthy has become the first Arab woman to reach the summit of Mount Ama Dablam (6, 812 meters), which is one of the highest Himalayan peaks located in Nepal.

Nadhira earlier said that as part of her preparations to climb Mount Everest, “I had to go experience several situations similar to that goal and I searched for what qualifies me for Everest. I chose to climb mount Ama Dablam because it is one of the most difficult mountains to climb in many ways.”

Thanking everyone for sharing her story, She said, “The night was very difficult due to the cold and wind, but I achieved a new Omani and Arab achievement.”

” A team from Seven Summit Treks ‘First Arab Ama Dablam Expedition’ comprising Qatari climber Fahad Badar, Sherief Elabd from Eygpt and Nadhira Al Harthy from Oman have attempted Mt Ama Dablam (6812 m) on January 14, reported the thehimalayantimes.com.

The winter ascent to Ama Dablam consisted of at least 14 climbers which is the first Arabian group ever to climb Mt Ama Dablam in winter.

