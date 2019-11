JAKARTA: Oman’s Message of Islam exhibition began at the National Library in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta on Thursday. The 4-day event is organised by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in cooperation with the Sultanate’s Embassy in Jakarta.

The opening ceremony was held under the patronage of Dr Alawi Abdulrahman Shihab, Special Envoy of the Indonesian President to the Middle East and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, who praised in a press statement the efforts exerted by the Sultanate in promoting values of understanding, harmony and dialogue among the various nations of the world through this exhibition in an effort to present a picture of tolerance of Islam and its values and principles.

He affirmed that the Sultanate is the forerunner in establishing such noble initiatives.

On his turn, Sayyid Nizar bin al Julanda al Said, Sultanate’s accredited Ambassador to Indonesia, said that this archipelago has witnessed the tolerance of the Omani people since ancient times, as the Omani ships led by its sailors arrived in these islands for trade and knowledge exchange.

He affirmed that choosing the National Library in Jakarta to host this event is a successful step as the library attracts a large number of Indonesian intellectuals, writers and those interested in knowledge, in a country that is characterised by religious and ethnic diversity.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohammed bin Said al Maamari, Scientific Adviser at the Office of Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs (General Supervisor on the Exhibition), in his speech extended his thanks to the Sultanate’s Embassy in Jakarta and the National Library of Indonesia for the fruitful cooperation to organise this important event.

He said: “The great turmoil in the world today begins with the problems of poverty, human rights and victims of conflicts, wars, economic collapse, disruption of value and ethical concepts. This makes us think and reconsider the reality of the human relations and their future prospects.

“This turmoil in relations puts us in responsibility to contribute in developing an approach that rebalances interests, calls for proposing a course of action for the troubled world to help it rise again, and foresees a balanced life, where people live on a foundation of dignity and fundamental rights.”

He explained that the exhibition presents a vision of human morality and shared values, based on the Sultanate’s long experience throughout history.

During the ceremony, Omani artist Shaima bint Ahmed al Mughiri presented a live art show in sand, which embodied human meanings and ethical values.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest and the attendees toured the exhibition.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of Indonesian officials, a gathering of diplomatic and consular corps in Jakarta, heads of universities and religious centres and interested people, representatives of various international institutions working in spreading values of coexistence and human harmony, as well as various segments of the Indonesian society.

The exhibition includes some paintings that introduce the Sultanate’s efforts in spreading the values of coexistence and harmony. — ONA

