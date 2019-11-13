Oman’s Message of Islam exhibition to open in Indonesia tomorrow

Jakarta: Activities of “Oman’s Message of Islam” Exhibition will begin on Thursday at the National Library in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

The opening ceremony will be held under the auspices of ‪Dr Alawi Abdulrahman Shihab, Special Envoy of the Indonesian President, in the presence of Sayyid Nizar bin Al Julanda al Said, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia.

The four-day exhibition will be organized by the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs in cooperation with the Sultanate’s Embassy in Jakarta.

The 130th version of the exhibition comes within the framework of the Sultanate’s keenness and commitment on disseminating and enhancing the culture of religious tolerance, understanding and coexistence among countries, cultures and nations.

This version of the exhibition comes in coincidence with the World Tolerance Day, which falls on November 16th every year.

The exhibition aims at highlighting the Sultanate’s efforts in spreading and promoting a culture of peaceful coexistence, understanding and harmony among nations and cultures, calling for respecting the sanctities and emphasizing common human values, as well as rejecting extremism, violence and hatred. –ONA