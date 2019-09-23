Oman’s largest healthcare show opens at OCEC

Muscat: Oman’s largest healthcare and medical event organized by biggest exhibitions and conferences organizer Omanexpo, opened on Monday at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) under the auspices of Sayyid Dr. Sultan bin Yarub Al Busaidi, Advisor to the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs.

Oman Health Exhibition & Conference, recognized as the flagship health and medical event in Oman now on its ninth edition, will run from September 23rd to 25th. This year, the show will once again offer fresh business and networking opportunities by presenting close to 100 participating companies from China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Iran, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

An exhibit of the latest medical products, equipment and technology, medical disposables and consumables, personal care products, diagnostic and laboratory equipment, instruments and services, pharmaceutical products, Ayurvedic services and centers, physiotherapy and orthopaedic technology that range from eye care, skin care, cosmetic to infertility treatment consultancy will provide an anticipated 5,000 visitors with the opportunity to learn and see firsthand what are available to them.

Highlighting the exhibition is the India pavilion, with more than 40 companies representing various health and medical segments and hospitals and healthcare centers. The Iran pavilion equally offers several health and medical treatments and services.

A delegation of specialists, doctors and representatives from noted healthcare institutions, prominent Ayurveda hospitals in Kerala will participate in the Oman Health Exhibition and Conference.

The pavilion, a Malayala Manorama initiative supported by the Indian Embassy of Oman, Ministry of Health, Oman & FICCI, and other stakeholders, aims to promote medical travel from Oman, into Kerala. KPMG and FICCI report estimates a 15 percent annual growth rate . Several factors, such as low-cost treatment options, reduced waiting time, world-class quality and personalized services combine to make this rich, cultural and leisure destination an attractive proposition for medical tourism in India.

The number of visas processed for Omanis to travel to India has showing steady growth and most of this travel was undertaken for medical procedures.