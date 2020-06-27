Oman’s hotel revenue falls by 42.2% in April

The total revenue of Omani hotels in the three-to-five-star category fell by 42.2 percent to RO55.18 million till the end of April 2020 compared to RO95.48 million for the same period of the previous year.

Hotel occupancy rates fell by 36.6 percent to reach 42.5 percent at the end of April 2020 against 67.1% for the same period of 2019, according to the latest monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Meanwhile, the total number of guests in Omani hotels fell by 41.2 percent in the first four months of 2020, reaching 401,477 guests from 683,166 guests for the same period of 2019.

Among the nationalities, Europeans constituted the maximum number of visitors, reaching 157,733. This was followed by 124,378 Omani guests and 37,862 Asian tourists until the end of April 2020, the data released by NCSI revealed.

There was an overall drop in the number of guests of all nationalities till the end of April 2020, with American guests and GCC guests falling by 38.2 percent and 43.7 percent to reach 14,298 and 32,536 guests, respectively.

There was also a drop in the number of African, Oceanian, and other Arab guests by 35.1 percent, 27.5 percent, and 48.4 percent to reach 2,801; 4,535, and 13,529 guests, respectively.

Omani hotels received 1.77 million guests and the hotels generated total revenue of RO229.5 million in 2019. ONA