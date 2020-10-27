Oman’s flagship dairy to diversify product portfolio

MUSCAT, oct 27 – Mazoon Dairy Company, the Omani government-backed mega dairy project in Al Buraimi Governorate, is preparing to boost its portfolio of dairy and fresh juice products offerings from around 70 items presently to nearly 250 in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes on the first anniversary of the integrated project, which launches its first products in the market on October 20, 2019. It began with the distribution of fresh milk and fresh laban products in the governorates of Muscat and North Al Batinah, before expanding its coverage to reach all governorates of the Sultanate during the 100 days of the launch of operations.

Mazoon Dairy’s current product range comprises 70 dairy products and their derivatives in various flavours, blends and sizes.

The range includes flavoured milk in flavours of chocolate, strawberry, dates, rose, mango and turmeric, as well as milk with honey and milk with frankincense – the first such flavoured product of its kind in the world.

Additionally, the company produces yoghurt, salted laban, fresh long-term milk and long-life milk flavoured with chocolate and strawberry, besides a range of fresh juices.

In the coming weeks, Mazoon Dairy plans to ramp up its offerings to nearly 250 products, which will include various ice creams, fresh labneh, fresh cream, cheese and butter.

Mazoon Dairy was launched as part of initiatives led by the Oman Food Investment Holding Company — owned by Oman Investment Authority — to help achieve self-sufficiency and reducing the Sultanate’s imports of dairy products.

The company’s farm in Al Sunainah is among the most modern of its kind in the region featuring temperature-controlled facilities and an advanced milking machine that handles 1000 cows per hour.

The processing plant, covering an area of 50,000 square metres, includes dedicated areas for processing, plastic packaging and service utilities. Plant capacity is a world-scale 1 million litres of dairy products per day.

Mazoon Dairy’s facilities include the first-of-its-kind biogas plant in the region. It uses waste from cows to produce gas that is used as an alternative energy source to operate some facilities at the plant.

Sewage is processed and utilised for irrigation and cleaning. An indoor desalination plant provides potable water for the staff and the plant.

The farm currently includes 16 cowsheds, equipped with special troughs for collecting manure, which is transported in special containers on a daily basis to the biogas plant.

Omanisation is currently at an impressive 64 per cent with Omanis holding positions at various supervisory and executive positions as well.

