Oman’s first autism centre is nearing completion

Muscat, Dec 9 – Construction works for the eagerly-awaited Oman’s first National Centre for Autism has been completed and the next phase will witness furnishing and equipping the centre, according to an official from Oman LNG, the financial sponsor of the project. Works on the project, which comes as a part of Oman LNG’s ‘Gift to the Nation’ initiative, started in April 2018, with a total cost of one million six hundred and ninety thousand Omani riyals. It is located in Al Khoudh on a land area of 23,607 square metres, and a building area of 5,220 square metres.

“It will be the biggest centre for Autism in Oman. It will be free for all autism cases and receive them from all over the Sultanate” the official said, indicating that the centre is fully funded by Oman LNG but Ministry of Social Development will manage and operate the centre.

The national facility dedicated to autism intervention and care came in response to an uptrend being witnessed in autism cases in the Sultanate.

The state-of-the-art centre will promote public awareness and understanding of autism, help diagnose and treat sufferers, as well as encourage community involvement and support for individuals with autism.

Although there are no accurate statistics on the number of children with autism in the Sultanate so far, American studies have shown that among every 50 children there is a child with autism, and boys are more affected by this disorder than girls.

The National Autism Centre will focus on helping individuals living with autism and generate public awareness. It aims to identify, promote, treat and educate, people on the welfare and acceptance of individuals living with autism.

This will, in turn, reduce individuals seeking treatment aboard while simultaneously building internal capabilities towards awareness, education and treatment.

Related