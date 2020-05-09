Oman’s Finance Ministry clarifies on vehicles-related spending

Muscat: The Ministry of Finance said that it followed up, with keen interest, reactions in the media on the financial expenditure of vehicles in accordance with financial circulars cited in the Final Account’s figures of 2018.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry thanked all for taking interest in public financial details which, it explained, reflects a good level of awareness at a time the state is experiencing such exceptional financial and economic conditions.

The Ministry said that the Financial Provision on cars and other means of transport (RO81.9 million) covers allocations for leasing of school buses, as well as buses of Sultan Qaboos University and government colleges at cost of more than RO78 million, comprising 96 percent of the expenditure of this provision.

As for other allocations of spending on means of transport (maintenance, spare parts, engine oil, insurance, purchase of transport vehicles), the total sums spent, under these provisions, stand at RO22.9 million. These cover the services rendered in municipal and health sectors at a cost of more than RO10.1 million, comprising 44 percent of expenditure stated under these provisions.

The Ministry of Finance said that the financial statements are available for the public to view them and published on the Ministry’s website or through circulars issued by the National Statistics and Information Centre on its website. ONA