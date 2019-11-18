Oman’s efforts to spread values of coexistence, harmony praised

JAKARTA: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, is exerting sincere efforts in spreading and promoting common values, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence among countries, cultures and peoples, and rejecting hatred and intolerance. In this regard, the Ministry organises exhibitions of Oman’s Message of Islam in many cities around the world, inspiring by the Royal speech of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos who stressed the importance of rejecting all forms of extremism, intolerance, partisanship and all that would lead to division and discord.

In statements to Oman News Agency (ONA), a number of ambassadors, officials and intellectuals of Indonesia expressed their appreciation for the apparent role played by the Sultanate under the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan in spreading a culture of peace and harmony, and stressing the importance of coexistence and understanding among peoples and cultures.

Ouadia Benabdellah, Ambassador of Morocco to Indonesia praised the role of the Oman’s Message of Islam exhibition in spreading the culture of understanding, dialogue and openness with the other. He pointed out that the exhibition came to show this experience of coexistence and understanding, which is a noble message conveying Islam in the correct form that we need and the world under the current circumstances.

On his turn, Abdullah al Fadhli, Charge d’affaires of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Jakarta praised organising such events, exhibitions and meetings that reflect the nature and morals of the Omanis, represented by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and the Omani people. He affirmed that the exhibition contributes in supporting the positive messages that bind different countries of the world.

Professor Dr Amany Lubis, Rector of Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University in Jakarta, valued the Sultanate’s efforts in spreading the message of harmony and human coexistence. She affirmed that the Indonesian society welcomes such exhibitions as the Indonesian people believe in these human principles and values for cooperation and tolerance among peoples of the world.

She affirmed that this exhibition comes at a convenient time for the Islamic people and people of the world to get acquainted with the Islam, which always encourages tolerance, coexistence and harmony, and rejects extremism and hatred.

On his part, Muhammad Syarif Bando, Director of the National Library in Indonesia expressed his happiness over organising this exhibition at the Indonesian National Library as one of the institutions of Indonesia. He praised the exhibition’s goals in spreading values and principles of coexistence and tolerance between peoples, cultures and religions.

Meanwhile, Activities of “Oman’s Message of Islam” Exhibition were concluded at the National Library in Jakarta today. It witnessed a remarkable turnout from various segments of the Indonesian society.

The closing ceremony was held under the auspices of Sayyid Nizar bin al Julanda al Said, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Indonesia.

The exhibition coincided with the celebration of the international day for tolerance. The celebration, which was held in Jakarta on last Saturday, witnessed the announcement of the Sultan Qaboos Declaration Project on United Human Values.

The exhibition aimed at highlighting the Sultanate’s efforts in spreading and promoting a culture of peaceful coexistence, understanding and harmony among nations and cultures, calling for respecting the sanctities and emphasising common human values, as well as rejecting extremism, violence and hatred.

The exhibition included some paintings that highlight the Sultanate’s efforts in spreading the values of coexistence and harmony.

The exhibition also included a corner titled “Global Messages”. This corner is considered as a global media campaign that aims at spreading the culture of coexistence, peace, and harmony through the publication of cards reflecting these values in social media and websites in various languages.

The events accompanied the exhibition also included a number of various corners as there was a corner that displayed paintings of the message of Islam exhibition expressing public life in the Sultanate and other paintings of the Omani fine arts and Arabic calligraphy, in addition to showcasing some Omani antiques and features of public life in the Sultanate during the past and present. There was also a corner for a programme of distance memorisation of the Holy Quran.

The 130th version of the exhibition came within the framework of the Sultanate’s keenness and commitment on disseminating and enhancing the culture of religious tolerance, understanding and coexistence among countries, cultures and nations.

“Oman’s Message of Islam” Exhibition was launched by the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs in 2010 and toured more than 37 countries and more over 130 cities around the world so far. — ONA

Related