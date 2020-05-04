‘Oman’s Covid-19 cure rate among the top in the region’

The pandemic will eventually pass and spring is sure to come

Li Lingbing

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China

The novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is a major public health emergency that has spread the fastest, caused the most extensive infections and been the hardest to contain since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

Under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, China has taken the most comprehensive, the strictest and the most thorough prevention and control measures to battle the pandemic.

In their tenacious fight against the coronavirus, 1.4 billion Chinese people have pulled together in tough times and paid a tremendous price and sacrificed a lot.

Thanks to the joint efforts of the people across the country, the pandemic situation has continued to improve. 77,610 of the 82,862 people diagnosed nationwide have been discharged from hospital, leaving only 619 cases under medical care. The traffic control in the pandemic center — Wuhan has been lifted on April 8. China has now come out of the most difficult period.

The pandemic has recently been spreading rapidly across the world, posing a formidable challenge to global public health security, making prevention and control the most important and tough challenge to the governments of every country. Virus knows no national borders, and the pandemic distinguishes no races.

Only with solidarity and by cooperation can the international community prevail over the pandemic and safeguard the common homeland of humanity. Upholding the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, China has been timely releasing information on COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in an open, transparent and responsible manner, unreservedly sharing with the WHO and the international community its experience in pandemic response and medical treatment, and strengthening cooperation on scientific research.

Starting from January 3, China has been regularly informing the WHO, countries including the US about the pneumonia outbreak. On January 7, the

Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) succeeded in isolating the first novel coronavirus strain. On January 12, the China CDC, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (CAMS) and the WIV under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), as designated agencies of the National Health Commission(NHC), submitted to the WHO the genome sequence of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was published by the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) and shared globally.

Starting from Jan 21, the NHC started to update via its official website and its new media platform the pandemic information of the previous day daily.

So far the NHC has issued six editions of the “Guidelines on the Prevention and Control of the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia” and seven editions of the “Guidelines on the Diagnosis and Treatment for the Pneumonia caused by the Novel Coronavirus”.

Multiple video conferences on COVID-19 with health experts from countries all over the world have been held, information and practices on the prevention and control of the pandemic are shared on time. All these efforts have been applauded and widely recognized by the international community.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in Oman, under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and the overall deployment of the COVID-19 Supreme Committee, the Omani government has adopted a series of strict and efficient pandemic prevention and control measures, with the close coordination and cooperation of different organizations including the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Armed Force and Royal Oman Police. His Majesty has even donated himself.

Currently, Oman’s cure rate and other indicators rank among the top in the region, thanks to the great efforts made by His Majesty and the Omani government for the safety and health of all the citizens and residents. Those efforts and Oman’s long-standing tradition of peace, stability and tolerance it has reflected are highly appreciated by China.

China and Oman enjoy a very long term friendship and are close strategic partners. We feel the same for all the sacrifice make by the Omani people fighting the virus, and highly value the effective measures taken by the Omani government. The Embassy of China in Oman has established a close connection with the MoH and MoFA in fighting the pandemic and is sharing all the information and data for the first time. We have provided assistance to the MoH and MoD for the purchase and transportation of medical supplies from China.

Meanwhile, the Chinese community and companies are making contributions actively by donating infrared thermograph thermometer to Muscat Airport, donating testing kits to the MoH, and providing cash support. The Chinese companies in Duqm are also donating medical supplies to the SEZAD.

On April 10, I have turned over the donation of 100,000 masks to the MoH on behalf of the Government of China.

All of these actions are the best reflection of the partnership and friendship between our two countries and our people.

In the future, we will continuously make full use of the existing cooperation mechanism, maintain close communication and cooperation with various Ministries, and provide more support and assistance to contribute to the fight against the virus.

Winter will eventually pass, and spring is sure to come. The fight against the pandemic once again shows that no one is an isolated island, all humankind is a community with a shared future. As long as we stay united and help each other, the dawn of victory will eventually come.