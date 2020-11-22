Oman’s Achievements resulted from comprehensive development carried out in stages: Sayyid Asaad

Muscat: HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, has said that the achievements made on the land of Oman over the past 50 years were the result of a comprehensive development strategy that was carried out in a number of stages and in line with exhaustive plans and studies, the most prominent of which is Oman Vision 2040, supervised by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik.

In a statement, HH Sayyid Asaad said that the Sultanate is pressing ahead with its renewed renaissance under the wise leadership of His Majesty the Sultan and in pursuance of that Vision which promises of stability and growth and, in particular, accords attention to innovation and research and its outcomes. He added that the future dictates economic diversification to enhance the State’s revenues and back the sustainable development process.

HH Sayyid Asaad described the blessed Omani Renaissance march, which keeps making progress in full confidence during the reign of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, and what had been achieved during the reign of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said as “a lighthouse of accomplishments”. He stressed that the Omani Renaissance is based on principles of equality, justice, peace, tolerance, dialogue and fraternity with all.

HH Sayyid Asaad also spoke about the role of Omani civilization in human heritage, testimony to which are Omani archaeological sites, manuscripts and arts listed in Global Heritage like the relics of civilisations of Majan and Mazoon, which relate to the civilization of the whole of mankind.

HH Sayyid Asaad also touched on the interest of Omanis in rearing thoroughbred camels which take centre stage in many official and annual festivals and are accorded special facilities like Al Fulaij and Al Bashayer Arabian camel racing ranges. –ONA