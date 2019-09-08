MoM sets new Omanisation target for firms in utility sector

Muscat: Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, issued a decision 450/2019 on Sunday specifying the Omanisation percentage for private sector companies contracted with establishments operating in the electricity and water sectors.

As per the decision, the percentage of Omanisation in private sector enterprises for managerial positions operating in the electricity sector will be 60 per cent in the first year of the contract, 7o per cent in the second year of the contract, 80 per cent in the third year of the contract and 90 per cent in the fourth year of contract.

The percentage of Omanisation in private sector enterprises among engineers operating in the electricity sector will be 40 per cent in the first year of the contract, 6o per cent in the second year of the contract, 60 per cent in the third year of the contract and 80 per cent in the fourth year of the contract.

The percentage of Omanisation in private sector enterprises among technicians (cable connectors) operating in the electricity sector will be 30 per cent in the first year of the contract, 4o per cent in the second year of the contract, 50 per cent from the third year of the contract.

For technicians, the percentage of Omanisation will be 40 per cent in the first year of the contract, 70 per cent in the second year of the contract and 80 per cent from the in the third year the contract.

Water sector

The percentage of Omanisation in private sector enterprises for managerial positions operating in the electricity water sector will be 30 per cent in the first year of the contract, 60 per cent in the second year of the contract and 100 per cent by the third year of the contracts.

The percentage of Omanisation for the field team supervisors will be 30 per cent in the first year of the contract and 100 per cent by the third year of the contract.

The percentage of Omanisation for subscriber services and as supervisors will be 100 per cent from the first year of the contract.

Among the technical support team, the percentage of Omanisation will be 50 per cent for engineers in the first year of the contract and 75 per cent by the fourth year.

The percentage of Omanisation will be 30 per cent for operational staff in the first year of the contract and 99 per cent by the fourth year of the contract.

The percentage of Omanisation will be 70 per cent for technicians in the first year of the contract, 80 per cent in the second year of the contract and 90 per cent from the third year of the contract.

For those who deal with the control panel water technology, the percentage of Omanisation will be between 60 and 75 per cent over the four years of the contract.