Omanisation plans for optical shops

Dr Mahad bin Said bin Ali Baowain, Minister of Labour, has issued decision No 7/2021 to regulate the practice of some professions.

Article 1 of the decision stipulates that practising the following professions in private sector establishments shall be restricted to Omanis:

1- Fuel station manager

2. Professions related to the activities and business of optics and the sale of eyeglasses.

Article 2 stipulates that non-Omani manpower recruitment licences and work permits issued for the professions specified in Article 1 of this decision shall be valid until their expiry date.

The decision was based on the Labour Law issued by Royal Decree 25/2008, and the Royal Decree 9/2020 to establish the Ministry of Labour, define its functions, and approve its organisational structure.

The Ministry of Labour and the Oman Society for Oil Services (OPAL) recently launched an initiative to localise the position of fuel station manager for holders of higher diplomas and bachelor’s degrees in business administration and related fields, which will be applied in about 655 fuel stations in the Sultanate.

OPAL launched an initiative to localize the position of a fuel station manager, in the presence of the Under-secretary for Human Resources Development, the Under-secretary for Labour, the President of the General Federation of Oman Workers, and the chief executives of Shell, Al Maha Company and Oman Oil Company.

Shaikh Nasr al Hosni, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Labour, said: “This decision is an embodiment of cooperation between the ministry and the private sector to enable and provide job opportunities commensurate with those looking for work, as the decision will provide more than (655) job opportunities with higher diplomas and bachelor’s degrees in business administration and fields.”

