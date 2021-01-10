Omanisation of two professions announced in the Sultanate

Muscat: Dr. Mahad bin Said bin Ali Ba’owain, Minister of Labour has issued decision No 7/2021 to regulate the practice of some professions.

The decision was based on the Labor Law issued by Royal Decree 25/2008, and the Royal Decree 9/2020 to establish the Ministry of Labor, define its functions, and approve its organizational structure.

Article 1 stipulates that practicing the following professions in private sector establishments shall be restricted to Omanis:

1- Fuel station manager

2. Professions related to the activities and business of optics and the sale of eyeglasses

While Article 2 stipulates that non-Omani manpower recruitment licenses and work permits issued for the professions specified in Article 1 of this decision shall be valid until their expiry date.