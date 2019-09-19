Omanisation in hospitality up at 31 pc

The rate of Omanisation in the hospitality sector in the Sultanate of Oman increased to 31 per cent in 2018 from 28.5 per cent in 2017, according to official figures. A noticeable rise was reported, as well, in the number of Omani workers working in the sector with over 18,000 persons in 2018 from 14,000 in 2017.

With Oman’s tourism business spawning a range of activities, job opportunities for the national workforce in the hospitality industry are plenty. The sector is growing rapidly with huge employment opportunities for the nationals. The total number of Omanis employed in the hospitality sector was 5,754 as of the end of 2018.

