Omanis join people of Kerala to celebrate harvest fest Onam

Omanis shared the festivities of Onam, the harvest festival of the Indian state of Kerala, in Muscat on Wednesday. The people of Kerala and their friends celebrated the festival with floral decorations and delicious meals at homes and offices.

Many Malayalis went home paying exorbitant air fares to be with their loved ones back home, others gathered in one of their friends’ place and had their bit of celebrations here.

“Onam’s memories mostly go back to childhood days. As the myth aptly indicates an era of sweet memories, we too are rejoicing those days of our childhood”, Dr J Retnakumar, an insurance personnel told Observer.

Thiruvonam, which is on the tenth day of the Malayalam month ‘Chingam’ and is a combination of myths, folklore and traditions and one of the great occasion where Malayalis rejoice together and reaffirm the values of harmony and co-existence.

“Onam is a great occasion to connect with friends and to enliven the bonds of love and harmony. May humanity prevail over factionalism and communalism”, says CM Najeeb, member of the Board of Directors of Indian Schools Muscat.

Various associations and other regional organisations under the umbrella of Indian Social Club organised cultural celebrations which culminated in Onam Sadya, a vegetarian feast on a plantain leaf.

Onam festivities don’t just end there. Malayalis residing in Oman are gearing up for a unique colours and flavours festival called ‘Utsav 2019’, a one of Its kind public platform for experiencing the diversity of Indian culture, art forms, cuisines and it’s heritage on September 13 from 11am till 10pm.

“More than 200 artists will be performing throughout this festival in a single day at the carnival city which is getting ready at Al Madinah Holiday in Ghala. Munu Mahavir, Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate and film celebrities will be part of the celebrations”, Joyson Kallely MD of Intelligent Events LLC, said.

Malayalam Wing of Indian Social Club will be celebrating Onam on September 13 with a sumptuous ‘sadya’ and an orchestra lead by Kallara Gopan and his daughter Narayini.

