Omanis in Thailand urged to update legal status

The Embassy of Oman in Bangkok has called on Omani citizens in Thailand to correct their legal status by renewing their residency before July 31.

Meanwhile, Foreigners seeking non-Covid-19 medical treatment will be permitted into the country. The applicant can travel with up to three accompanying persons.

They will need a letter from the hospital of their country of departure stating that they are unable to be treated there and require treatment in Thailand.

The applicant will need to arrange for their own transport from the airport to the hospital and must adhere to the 14-day quarantine rule at the hospital.

Additionally, the patient must show evidence they are capable of funding their medical treatment.