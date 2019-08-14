Hotel revenues increase in Salalah

Muscat: The three to five-star hotels in Dhofar reported 10,475 guests in June, an increase of 21.6 per cent, compared to the same period in 2018.

There has been an increase of 17 per cent in total revenues of hotels (3-5 stars) in Dhofar Governorate in June 2019, compared to the same period of 2018.

The number of visitors to the Salalah during 2019 tourist season stood at 496, 950 as of August 12, 2019, a drop of 22.7 per cent from 642,670 visitors during the same period.

Omanis accounted for 67.6 per cent of the tourists, followed by Emiratis with 7.8 per cent and the rest of the citizens of the GCC citizens at 10.2 per cent.

