Omanis constitute 71 per cent of new cases in July

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced 10 people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 213.

Another important factor to be noted is that 4,344 (nearly 71 per cent) of the 6,108 new cases reported in Oman in July are Omanis.

For the second consecutive day, Oman has been reporting 10 deaths, five of which were from Muscat –two each from North and South Al Batinah and one from Al Dhakhiliyah.

The MoH announced 1,072 new cases on Sunday, including 799 Omanis and 273 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 46, 178.

According to the MoH, a total of 3, 515 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 209, 935.

The MoH said that 949 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 27, 917 in Oman.

A total of 65 people were admitted to the hospital on Saturday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 458, including 121 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).