Omanis account 58.3 per cent of total population

The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) said that expatriates accounted for 41.7 percent of the total population of the Sultanate by the end of the first quarter of 2020. Their number reached 1,936,830, compared to 42.5 percent at the end of 2019, with 2,030,000 expatriates.

The centre stated that the population of the Sultanate reached 4,645,249 at the end of March 2020, including 2,708,419 Omanis, representing 58.3 percent of the total population.

NCSI’s monthly (April) bulletin indicated that 85.8 per cent of the total number of expatriates in the Sultanate work in the government, o private and domestic sectors. Their number at the end of the

first quarter of 2020 stood at 1,662,113, including 53,332 in the government sector, 1,321,753 in the private sector, and 287,028 in the domestic sector.

According to the bulletin, the total number of expatriate workers in the Sultanate fell by 6.4 per cent at the end of the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. The number of workers in the government sector declined during that period by 7.6 per cent, workers in the private sector by 7.1 per cent, and workers in the domestic sector by 3.3 per cent.

The bulletin indicated that the expatriates are concentrated in the Governorate of Muscat. They accounted for 44.9 per cent of the total number of expatriates in the Sultanate, with 870,544 expatriates, compared to 571,192 Omanis residing in the six wilayats of the governorate (Muscat, Muttrah, Bowsher, Al Seeb, Al Amerat and Qurayat) representing 39.6 per cent of the total population of the Governorate of Muscat.

The bulletin indicated that about 82 per cent of the total number of expatriates in the Governorate of Muscat employed in the government, private and domestic sectors, with 714,111 expats, representing 43 per cent of the total expatriate workforce in the governorates of the Sultanate. Their number decreased by 7.8 per cent at the end of last March, compared to February 2020.

The Governorate of North al Batinah came second in terms of the total number of expatriates in the Sultanate. They accounted for 13.2 per cent, with 255,617 expats. They formed 32.5 per cent of the total population of the governorate. The Governorate of Dhofar stands third with 222,650 expats, constituting 11.5 per cent of the total number of expatriates in the Sultanate. They also constitute 49.4 per cent of the total population of the governorate, which stands at 450,723.

In the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, the percentage of expats reached 6.11 per cent of the total number of expats in the Sultanate. Their number reached 118,397 expats, representing 24.2 per cent of the total population of the governorate.

Expatriates made up 26.6 per cent of the total population of the Governorate of South al Batinah, and 6 per cent of the total number of expats in the Sultanate. Their number reached 117,151 expats, out of 440,003 living in the governorate.

As many as 102,399 expatriates live in the Governorate of South al Sharqiyah, constituting 32 per cent of the total population of the governorate (320,483) people. They also represented 5.3 per cent of the total number of expatriates in the Sultanate.

There are 94,668 expats in the Governorate of North al Sharqiyah, constituting 4.9 per cent of the Sultanate’s population and 33.6 per cent of the governorate’s population.

The expats in the Governorate of Al Buraimi accounted for 2.8 per cent of the total number of expats in the Sultanate, with 55,030 expatriates. They represent 48.2 per cent of the total population of the governorate.

The number of expats in the Governorate of Al Dhahirah reached 59,085, representing 1.3 per cent of the total number of expatriates in the Sultanate and 26.5 per cent of the total population of the governorate.

The number of expats in the Governorate of Musandam reached 15,012 representing 0.8 per cent of the total number of expatriates in the Sultanate and 32.8 per cent of the total population of the governorate.

The NCSI’s monthly bulletin said that the number of expats in the Governorate of Muscat dropped by 2.64 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Their number increased by 5.77 per cent in the Governorate of Al Wusta, which is witnessing the implementation of mega economic projects in the Duqm zone, and by 0.18 per cent in Governorate of Musandam.

The governorates of the Sultanate also witnessed a slight decrease in the number of expats ranging between 0.20 per cent in the Governorate of North Al Batinah and 1.22 per cent in the Governorate Al Buraimi. The Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah witnessed an increase in the number of expats at the end of the first quarter of 2020 by 1.01 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

The number of expatriate workers in Governorate of Dhofar decreased by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019. The Governorate of Musandam by 5.9 per cent, and Al Buraimi by 7.6 per cent, Al Dakhiliyah by 1.3 per cent, North of Al Batinah by 5.5 per cent, 3.7 per cent in South of Al Batinah, 6.5 per cent in the South Al Sharqiyah, 6.3 per cent in the North Al Sharqiyah, 8.5 per cent in the Al Dhahirah and 10.5 per cent in the Governorate of Al Wusta. — ONA

