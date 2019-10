MUSCAT: Omani voters outside the Sultanate will take part in the Majlis Ash’shura 9th term elections by using distance voting on smartphones that operate on the mobile SIM card of the telecom companies operating in the Sultanate, supported by Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technology. It will be implemented for the first time as part of the keenness of the Sultanate’s government, represented by the Ministry of Interior, to provide all Omani voters the opportunity to exercise their voting right.

The ministry has set October 19 as the voting date for Omani citizens abroad, as well as members of the committees and those who assist in the electoral process from 8 am to 8 pm on the same day.

The use of this application is a confirmation of the Interior Ministry’s endeavour to develop the electoral process using modern technologies which allow all eligible citizens to participate in the elections with ease. — ONA

